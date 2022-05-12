﻿Año hopes next admin will support DILG’s core projects

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday expressed hope that the next administration will continue the campaign against illegal drugs, and support the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in fighting the terrorist groups.

“Our appeal to the incoming administration is to continue the projects, efforts, and programs of the DILG, which was also ordered by our President (Rodrigo Duterte). They must continue especially our efforts against illegal drugs, criminality, (and) of course, support the NTF-ELCAC in fighting the CPP-NPA-NDF and their cohorts, and capacitate the LGUs (local government units) so they can provide more services to their constituents,” Año said in a phone interview on Thursday.

“More people benefit from the programs and projects that we have started. We are willing to give advice, support to whoever will be the new DILG secretary. We have prepared the entire DILG organization for the smooth transition to the incoming administration,” he added

He also urged the next president to continue the drug rehabilitation and reformation program led by the Duterte administration for the benefit of future generations.

Source: Philippines News Agency