Allure of Luxury: What to Expect from the LUXEED Media Test Drive

WUHU, China, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the 2026 Chery International User Summit draws near, Chery Group’s LUXEED global media test drive will officially kick off on October 20. Leading automotive journalists and prominent KOLs from across the globe will traverse a 185-kilometer route spanning urban and natural landscapes, comprehensively assessing and showcasing LUXEED’s standout performance in “Beyond-Class Enjoyment” and technology-driven comfort.

Sensory Immersion: A Luxury Private Mobile Lounge

During long-distance, multi-scenario test drives, the cockpit serves not merely as a travel space but as an extension of a refined lifestyle. Throughout this test drive, participating media will experience LUXEED’s flagship cockpit amenities through both static appreciation and extended on-road driving.

The 123° dual zero-gravity cloud seats on board LUXEED vehicles, featuring an array of comfort-enhancing functions and SPA-level mechanical massage, effectively relieve fatigue during long journeys. Combined with flexible, multi-angle rotating seats, smart privacy dimmable glass, and the acoustic privacy shield mode, media will experience a “meeting mode” that balances total privacy with executive sophistication. Meanwhile, the immersive flagship audio system with up to 33 speakers delivers a full-spectrum sensory experience.

Dynamic Refinement: Graceful Driving Through Chassis and Powertrain Synergy

For a luxury vehicle, true luxury lies in the refinement and composure of every dynamic drive. Across complex road conditions spanning urban trunk roads, continuous curves, and a professional proving ground, LUXEED will demonstrate its solid engineering foundation and chassis tuning expertise.

Equipped with dual-chamber air suspension, CDC damping, and VMC (Vehicle Motion Control) working in harmony, complemented by ±7° rear-wheel steering, participating journalists will experience a smooth ride and agile handling response. In addition, the seamless and responsive power delivery of the front and rear dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system allows media to feel confident and composed during cross-city cruising.

Harmony of Scenes: Landscape Aesthetics and Luxury Mobility in Perfect Accord

The test drive fleet will also make a brief stop at a lakeside rest area near the Jishan Bamboo Sea. Amid a setting where natural landscapes blend with modern architecture, participating media can closely appreciate the industrial design, meticulous material details, and manufacturing craftsmanship of LUXEED vehicles, experiencing the human-centric technological aesthetics of “hosting guests in the car”.

From refined tactile details to driving refinement, and from static aesthetics to dynamic handling, this immersive experience spanning natural landscapes and an extreme proving ground will allow global media to witness LUXEED’s new definition of modern luxury mobility.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af759ff6-d825-4534-bdfa-f1988d1d45b8

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