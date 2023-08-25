ALL STAFF, STUDENTS OF SK PARIS 3 IN KINABATANGAN OPEN TH ACCOUNTS

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paris 3 in Kinabatangan has become the first school in Sabah with 100 per cent of its Muslim students and staff opened a Tabung Haji (TH) account.

Sabah and Sarawak TH director Datin Nurlaila Said said a total of 478 students, teachers and staff of the school had opened TH accounts to fulfil the haj pilgrimage, which is the main objective of depositors.

“This effort encourages students to start saving from a young age so that it can be used to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam.

“The school has started account opening activities since June 22 through the TH mobile counter and the THiJARI application with an initial deposit of as little as RM2,” she said in a statement today.

She said the school is located far inland, about 500 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu and TH hopes the initiative will serve as an example to other schools to inculcate the interest in saving at a young age.

Apart from performing the hajj pilgrimage, the school’s teachers and students have peace of mind as the account is Syariah-compliant and all deposits are guaranteed by the government, she said.

She added that, currently, a total of 523,584 or 33.78 per cent of Muslims in Sabah have opened TH accounts with 164,958 people or 31.51 per cent registering for the hajj pilgrimage.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency