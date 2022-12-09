Albay issues ‘no sailing’ policy; 6 LGUs suspend classes

MANILA: Albay Governor Edcel Greco Alexandre Lagman on Friday issued an advisory imposing the “no sailing” policy on small sea vessels and against river crossing.

“Due to the effects of the thunderstorm, low-pressure area and the shear line affecting Luzon as issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Albay will experience rain that may result in river swelling, flashflood, landslide and localized flooding,” read the order that was posted on the governor’s social media page.

The advisory was issued to ensure the safety of the people, particularly those residing in high-risk areas.

Lagman, in his directive, also said local disaster councils must do continuous monitoring in their areas and implement necessary local countermeasures as needed.

Meanwhile, several local government units in Albay have suspended classes in public and private schools.

In a report of the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5), spokesperson Gremil Alexis Naz said six towns had canceled classes.

“As of December 9, due to low-pressure area, the LGUs of Albay that issued a localized suspension of classes are the towns of Camalig, Pioduran, Manito, Guinobatan, Daraga, and Santo Domingo,” Naz said in a message sent to local media.

Lagman, however, said he will not suspend classes provincewide.

“As long as it is safe for all Albayanos, especially for students, I will not suspend classes. Our basis for suspension of classes will always be science- and evidence-based. This is subject to prevailing rules, regulations, guidelines, and parameters pursuant to provincial disaster risk reduction management council indices. I will never suspend classes for whimsical reasons and/or political considerations. These variables have no room in public safety, risk reduction and emergency management decisions,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency