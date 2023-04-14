Airport, schools close in Florida after heavy rainfall, flooding

Fort Lauderdale airport and some schools will be closed due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the US state of Florida on Thursday.

A state of emergency was declared following the heavy rainfall and risks of flooding in various areas in southern Florida.

The authorities asked the people to keep away from roads and highways, where many cars broke down and were stranded due to the rainfall.

"Many roads across the City are still impassable due to flooding. Crews are clearing storm drains. Vacuum trucks are being deployed strategically throughout the City," said City of Fort Lauderdale authorities on Twitter.

"We are requesting drivers to stay off the roads and avoid the City of Fort Lauderdale until the water has subsided," the authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport will also remain closed through Friday morning due to damage from flooding.

"Due to volume of flooding and debris on FFL's airfields, the airport will remain closed for flight activity today, Thursday, April 13, until 5 AM, Friday, April 14, 2023. This will allow airport staff to work to restore partial operations on one runway, providing current conditions do not worsen," said Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Twitter.

This is a life-threatening situation and residents in the area should take cover in higher places and be vigilant, said National Weather Service.

The heavy rainfall is continuing in the area and more flooding events could happen, along with the possibility of tornadoes due to strong winds, it said.

