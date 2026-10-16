AiMOGA to Launch Home Companion Robot Mobo and Open Global Pre-Orders at 2026 Chery International User Summit

AiMOGA to Launch Home Companion Robot Mobo Powered by AiMOGA’s proprietary MoAgent AI system, Mobo is designed to interpret complex instructions, divide them into actionable steps and plan longer-term tasks rather than simply respond to isolated commands.

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AiMOGA Robotics, Chery’s robotics brand, will officially showcase Mobo, its first consumer-grade humanoid robot designed for home companionship, and open global pre-orders at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, October 19–23. Under the theme “ECO-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE” the event will feature AiMOGA’s wider robot portfolio and illustrate how Chery is extending automotive engineering, manufacturing and supply-chain expertise into embodied AI and intelligent living.

Mobo Brings Goal-Driven AI into the Home

Powered by AiMOGA’s proprietary MoAgent AI system, Mobo is designed to interpret complex instructions, divide them into actionable steps and plan longer-term tasks rather than simply respond to isolated commands. Combining spatial perception with multimodal interaction, it can recognise objects, use voice, visual information and conversational context, and navigate home environments with dynamic obstacle avoidance.

A full-body, 22-degree-of-freedom motion system enables expressive gestures, stable movement and dance routines. Mobo is also designed to remember individual family members’ habits and preferences, while incorporating privacy protection from the outset. Previously exhibited at the World Robot Conference and World Manufacturing Convention, Mobo will make its formal global showcase with pre-orders opening simultaneously.

Automotive Expertise Supports Global Deployment

AiMOGA draws on Chery’s automotive R&D network, established supply chain, high-precision environmental perception and automotive-specific CheryMind large AI model. At the summit, its portfolio will be demonstrated in settings inspired by practical applications: police robots will undertake patrol and traffic guidance; healthcare robots will offer visitor guidance at medical stations; Mornine will present in livestreaming and checkout-free retail zones; and the Argos Pro quadruped will showcase autonomous following and load carrying. Mobo will demonstrate companionship and educational support for the home. Together, the demonstrations will span public services, commercial operations and everyday home activities.

Already operating in more than 100 use cases, from vehicle dealerships and retail to government services, traffic management, security, education and healthcare, AiMOGA has achieved cumulative global deliveries of more than 3,000 units, with operations spanning over 60 countries and regions.

Mobo’s launch extends AiMOGA’s reach from commercial services to the consumer market. Guided by Chery’s global operating philosophy, “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” the company aims to bring mature industrial technologies into everyday settings through practical, scalable robotics solutions.

Media Contact

Kara Wang

Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile

Tel: +86 187 1530 2460

Email: [email protected]

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