Aid Reaches Surigao Sur Towns Hit by Basyang

Surigao city: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday distributed 337 family food packs to evacuees in two Surigao del Sur towns affected by Tropical Storm Basyang. DSWD 13 (Caraga) said 211 packs went to Lingig and 126 to Hinatuan. The agency, with the Surigao City government, also provided 37 ready-to-eat food packs to stranded passengers at the city's Eva Macapagal Terminal Port.

According to Philippines News Agency, sea travel remains suspended across Caraga due to rough conditions. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the storm was located 160 km east of Hinatuan with sustained winds of 75 kph. Classes and government work were suspended region-wide, with preemptive evacuations in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

DSWD-13 said it remains on high alert to deliver timely assistance.