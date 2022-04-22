AIC And GRAID Technology Announce Customer Engagement Partnership Targeted at Key System Integrators

Utilizing the GRAID SupremeRAID™ SR-1000, AIC offers global integration partners and customers best in class data protection, maximum flexibility, and superior performance.

GRAID & AIC at NabShow — Booth N5310

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology, the multi award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to deliver the full performance capability of NVMe SSDs, and AIC, a leading provider of both OEM/ODM and COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) and server and storage solutions, today announce a cooperative agreement to partner in customer engagements. The relationship will be focused on AIC’s strength, the worldwide system integrator market.

“There is a tremendous amount of upside for both companies in this new relationship,” said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology. “AIC has long been considered a key player in the configurable platform market and we are excited to be closer aligned with them and their partner community where together we will have an unbeatable combination.”

The extreme flexibility and scalability of AIC products provides the ideal platform to leverage the simplicity and scalability of GRAID’s SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 offering. The combination of AIC and GRAID will offer system integrators an easy to configure option that drives a lower cost of deployment along with improved customer satisfaction.

“After extensive testing on AIC platforms, it’s clear the partnership between GRAID and AIC will help our customers drive a competitive advantage in the market,” said Hank Lu, Executive Vice President at AIC. “We look forward to driving joint sales engagements with the GRAID team.”

As a formal kickoff to the partnership, GRAID Technology will exhibit in AIC’s booth at the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 23-27, 2022. Stop by Booth #N5310 to learn more about this powerful combination.

About AIC

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. AIC leads the industry with over 25 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. Learn more at www.aicipc.com

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. Learn more: visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

