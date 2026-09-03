New LEXI Encoders, expanded LEXI Suite, LEXI Direct and partner integrations bring scalable AI-powered language capabilities into broadcast workflows

AI-Media Attending IBC 2026 – Booth 5.C34 AI-Media Puts Multilingual AI at the Heart of the Broadcast Workflow at IBC2026. New LEXI Encoders, expanded LEXI Suite, LEXI Direct and partner integrations bring scalable AI-powered language capabilities into broadcast workflows.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media (ASX: AIM), a global leader in AI-powered language and accessibility solutions, will showcase its latest advances in multilingual AI at IBC2026, demonstrating how broadcasters and media organisations can caption, translate, voice and localise content at scale across live and recorded workflows.

At Booth 5.C34, AI-Media will showcase the complete LEXI Suite, two new LEXI Encoders, LEXI Direct and an expanding ecosystem of technology integrations, alongside innovations in development that point to new ways audiences can experience multilingual content.

“As broadcasters look to reach increasingly global and multilingual audiences, language is becoming a critical part of the media technology stack,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media. “What differentiates AI-Media is our ability to bring together a comprehensive AI language platform, broadcast-grade infrastructure and deep integration across the media ecosystem. Whether customers connect through our encoders, directly to LEXI or through the technology platforms they already use, we’re making it easier to deploy multilingual capabilities at scale.”

The Complete LEXI Suite

At the centre of AI-Media’s IBC presence is the LEXI Suite, spanning LEXI Text for real-time AI captioning, LEXI Translate for multilingual captions, LEXI Voice for AI-powered multilingual voice, LEXI AD for audio description and LEXI Recorded for captioning, translation and localisation of recorded content.

Together, the LEXI Suite provides broadcasters with a scalable platform for applying AI-powered language and accessibility capabilities across live and recorded content.

Two New LEXI Encoders

Making their European debut at IBC2026 will be AI-Media’s new LEXI Text Encoder and LEXI Voice Encoder, purpose-built to bring AI-powered language capabilities into professional broadcast environments.

Supporting SDI, IP and ST 2110 workflows, the new encoders give broadcasters greater flexibility, through increased processing power, to deploy AI generated captioning, translation and multilingual voice within existing infrastructure while supporting the transition to next-generation IP-based production.

More Ways to Access LEXI

Beyond AI-Media’s own hardware, LEXI Direct provides direct, programmatic access to LEXI, enabling its AI-powered language capabilities to be integrated into third-party platforms, applications and workflows.

AI-Media is also expanding its European infrastructure, with EU-based data processing for LEXI planned to be available by January 2027. This will give European customers greater choice over where their data is processed and support organisations with data sovereignty and regional data residency requirements.

AI-Media is also strengthening its relationships across the media technology ecosystem, working with companies including NVIDIA, Akamai, Grass Valley, Techex, Amagi, Pebble, Vizrt, PlayBox Neo and NDI to give customers more ways to access LEXI through the technologies and workflows they already use.

What’s Next for LEXI

IBC visitors will also get an early look at innovations currently in development, including LEXI Link, a proof of concept that delivers live captions, translations and multilingual AI-generated audio directly to viewers’ devices, opening new possibilities for personalised language and accessibility experiences.

Adrian Britton, Head of Technical Sales – APAC, will present “LEXI Link: Personalising Live Sports with Real-Time Captions & Translation” on Sunday, 13 September at 16:00 on CE Stage 1, Hall 5 (5.G72).

AI-Media will exhibit at Booth 5.C34 at RAI Amsterdam from 11–14 September 2026.

For more information about AI-Media at IBC2026 or to book a meeting with the team, visit: https://landing.ai-media.tv/ibc-show-2026-landing-page

About AI-Media

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered language solutions and broadcast infrastructure. LEXI is AI-Media’s language and accessibility platform, with commercial applications including LEXI Text, LEXI Translate, LEXI Voice, LEXI AD, LEXI Recorded, and LEXI Insights. Powered by LEXI AI, AI-Media’s shared intelligence layer, the platform enables real-time captioning, translation, multilingual voice, audio description, recorded media processing, and content insights.

Underpinning these solutions, AI-Media’s edge and cloud infrastructure delivers seamless integration into live production environments across IP, SDI, and streaming workflows. Trusted worldwide, AI-Media empowers broadcasters, enterprises, and governments to scale communication, enhance accessibility, and unlock new markets and value from content through intelligent language technologies.

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