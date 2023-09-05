AHMAD AMZAD SWORN-IN AS KUALA TERENGGANU MP

PAS central working committee member Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim took his oath of office as a Member of Parliament here today.

According to a media statement from the Malaysian Parliament, the swearing-in ceremony took place before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul in the Parliamentary Special Chamber..

Ahmad Amzad, 53, was sworn in after he won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on Aug 12.

He won the seat after defeating the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Azan Ismail with a majority of 47,266 votes.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court to annul the victory of Ahmad Amzad, who was also the former Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, in the 15th general election after finding that there was an element of corruption during the campaign.

Johari in congratulating Ahmad Azmad on his appointment and by-election win, hoped that he would carry out his responsibilities with full dedication.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Johari said the 15th Parliament session could be said to make hisotry because the level of accountability of the executive body towards the legislature was at the highest level.

This was based on the effectiveness of the affairs of the House, Special Chamber and Special Select Committees (JKP) of the Dewan Rakyat, he said.

Johari however said that the increase in the level of accountability must go hand in hand with the Dewan Rakyat members’ compliance with the rules of the sitting especially in the behavioural aspect.

"I call on the honourable members to be able to make useful and meaningful contributions to the House, the people and country. It is hoped that members of the Dewan Rakyat will be able to serve with dedication and excellence," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency