AgSur livestock raisers get P1.5-M livelihood aid

BUTUAN CITy: A group of livestock raisers in Esperanza town of Agusan del Sur has received PHP1.5 million worth of livelihood and enterprise support from the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13).

In a statement Wednesday, Fernando Lorsan, chairperson of Esperanza Livestock and Poultry Raisers Association (ELPRA) thanked the government as he sees brighter days ahead for them with the support they received.

“A few years from now, this will bring additional income to the association so as promised, we will develop this enterprise and make use of its benefits,” Lorsan said.

The support, composed of 10 heifers and a bull, was handed by DA-13 to ELPRA on Tuesday.

The group also received housing for the cattle and feeds, among others, that will help them develop their cattle-raising and fattening project.

Lorsan said their group will focus on the fattening of the livestock they received.

The release of the support to ELPRA formed part of the DA’s Livestock-based Livelihood and Enterprise Development Program.

The turnover of the project was led by DA-13 Regional Technical Director Rebecca Atega, Regional Livestock Coordinator Jekem Sanchez and Esperanza Mayor Deo Manpatilan Jr.

“I encourage the leaders and members of ELPRA to create a strategy that will serve as a guide to improve your enterprise, particularly in cattle fattening and raising,” Atega said.

As a counterpart to the project, Esperanza will donate a piece of land for the establishment of forage and pasture for the cattle. (

Source: Philippines News Agency