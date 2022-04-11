﻿‘Agaton’ causes flooding in several Western Visayas areas

Flooding has been affecting portions of Western Visayas due to rains brought by Tropical Storm Agaton.

Civil Defense Western Visayas information officer Cindy Ferrer said they are monitoring incidents of rain-induced landslides and flooding especially that an orange rainfall warning was issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) over Western Visayas past 11 a.m. of Monday.

“That’s the second level of heavy rainfall. There is a threat of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas,” she said in an interview on Monday.

The towns of Dumalag, Maayon, Sigma, Panit-an, Cuartero, Dumarao and Panay and Roxas City in Capiz are now flooded.

“There are barangays in Maayon and Sigma that are impassable, especially for light vehicles, due to high waters,” she said.

In Aklan, she said, three reported missing fishermen have already been found early Monday.

They left the town of Malay, Aklan going to Caluya in Antique around 5 a.m. and was reported missing at the Malay local disaster risk reduction and management office (LDRRMO) about 9:30 a.m.

“We have yet to receive the details about them,” she said.

A slight rain-induced landslide was also monitored in barangay Tulatula-an in the municipality of Dingle but there was no report of affected families.

In Iloilo there are ongoing rescue and evacuation operations in Sara, Lemery and San Dionisio.

However, they have yet to receive the official list of families that were subjected to the operations, Ferrer added.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, in a press conference on Monday, said the city engineer’s office is now checking on barangays that are flooded to determine whether there is a need to add more drainage in the affected areas to be included in the fund either in the supplemental budget or in next year’s budget.

“We will also be coordinating with the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) so they will be included in their budget next year,” Treñas said.

He said if the heavy rain continues, then the local government will have to decide whether to suspend work and classes.

The conduct of vaccination has been temporarily stopped since roads going to district health centers are slippery.

“We are ready with our relief goods when needed. Our operations center has been activated and has been sending us notices,” he said.

In its 8 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Agaton” weakened into tropical depression but tropical storm with international name Malakas is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday.

