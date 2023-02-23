Add’l 2K Pampanga farmers receive free fertilizers from DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO: An additional 2,018 farmers in this province have received inorganic fertilizers from the Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon (DA-3).

The move aims to assist rice farmers in increasing their productivity and ensuring food security in the province.

Provincial agriculturist Jimmy Manlilic on Thursday said the farmer recipients were from the towns of San Luis, Candaba, Sta. Ana, Mexico, Apalit, Macabebe, Minalin and Sto. Tomas.

Manlilic said each farmer-beneficiary received two sacks containing 50 kilograms of fertilizers during the distribution activities from Feb. 21-22.

So far, a total of 9,310 farmers in the province have received fertilizers since the distribution started last Feb. 9.

Source: Philippines News Agency