Adamson, De La Salle-Lipa triumph in Shakey’s girls volleyball

MANILA: Adamson University outplayed Holy Rosary College, 25-22, 25-23, for its second straight win in Pool D of the 2024 Shakey's Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) at the Arellano University-Taft gym on Thursday. UAAP Season 86 MVP Shaina Nitura led the Baby Falcons with seven attacks while Samantha Cantada and Abegail Segui combined for 11 points. Alexadra Libra scored 5 points while Jasmine Ramos added 4 points for Holy Rosary College, which led 20-14 in the first set. Meanwhile, De La Salle-Lipa defeated Chiang Kai-shek College, 25-16, 25-22, to secure its second win in Pool A. Raizah Mamailao finished with 11 points while Althea Sumague and Vida Caringal chipped in 8 points and 7 points, respectively, for the Green Stallions. Shamira Pantoja scored 9 points while Sachie Tud and Gwyneth Mangao contributed 4 points each for Chiang Kai-shek, which stunned defending champion California Academy on Wednesday. In the other Pool A match, Bethel Academy outclassed Lyceum of the Philippines Univers ity, 25-14, 25-9, for its first win in the tournament. Bacolod Tay Tung, which placed third last year, rallied past the University of Santo Tomas, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, in Pool C; while De La Salle-Zobel survived last year's runner-up Naga College Foundation, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27. Source: Philippines News agency