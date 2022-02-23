﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Caraga down to 364

The Department of Health-Caraga (DOH-13) has reported a further decrease in active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the region.

On Monday, the agency said in a social media post only 12 Covid-19 infections were recorded on February 20, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 364.

The 12 new infections were recorded in Butuan City with three cases; Agusan del Sur, four; Surigao del Sur, two; and one case each in the cities of Bislig and Surigao and in the province of Agusan del Norte.

With the new infections, the total accumulated number of infections in the region as of Monday is 58,487.

“A total of 110 recoveries were also recorded on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the region now stands at 56,090,” the DOH-13 said.

No new deaths were recorded on Sunday as the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region remains at 2,033.

The DOH-13 also reported that as of Feb. 20, a total of 1,363,781 individuals in the region are fully vaccinated, or 60.66 percent of the target population.

A total of 2,861,701 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the region during the period, while 112,063 individuals were provided with their booster shots.

The agency added that 1,720 children in the region aged 5 to 11 were inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency