Absa Bank Limited Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Business

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Absa Bank Limited (Absa), a leading African bank, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System®, to deliver a single platform solution to automate its debt case management and portfolio reporting processes in its Relationship Banking Business.

As the bank accelerates its digitization programme, nCino will deliver this cloud-based platform and help Absa reduce complexity and eliminate high-touch processes, ultimately enhancing its employee and customer experience and improving efficiency.

“The introduction of nCino will provide Absa with a single centralized workflow solution, which will streamline its internal processes,” said Kate Jane Johnsen, Regional Vice President at nCino. “I am eager to see the results of this partnership in action.”

“We are confident that the nCino platform will support our ambitions to be a digitally powered business,” said Sugandree Mudely from Absa Relationship Banking. “The delivery of this solution is a meaningful milestone in our digital transformation.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Absa Bank Limited

Absa Bank Limited (‘Absa Bank’) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Absa Group Limited, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest financial services groups. Absa offers a range of retail, business, corporate and investment banking and wealth management and insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and Namibia.

For further information about Absa, please visit our website www.absa.co.za

Media Contacts

EMEA

Natalia Moose, nCino

+44 7825 211135

natalia.moose@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

