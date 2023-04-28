A TRICKY ROAD TO RAYA JOY

I celebrated this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri with much joy with my family and other relatives in Semporna, but the road journey from Kota Kinabalu to that idyllic paradise was unpleasant indeed, to say the least.

The drive on the Ranau-Telupid-Sandakan-Lahad Datu Highway was a long one, no doubt, but navigating the hundreds of metres of pothole-ridden stretches was what every motorist dreaded the most.

I found that the condition of Jalan Sandakan-Lahad Datu has gone from bad to worse.

Certain parts are not safe for road users, especially those who are not familiar with travelling on such roads. The pothole-ridden stretches cover hundreds of metres.

Many parts of the road are almost impassable to vehicles, and motorists have to swing to the opposite lane to escape a pothole, which poses serious risk of accidents.

In the past, the poor condition of Jalan Telupid-Beluran came under severe criticism of road users but their focus has now turned to Jalan Sandakan-Lahad Datu.

We are aware of the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project in that area, but potholes on existing roads must be repaired for the safety of road users as it is the only accessible road to Semporna-Kunak-Tawau.

The seven to eight hours of travel time from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau has now extended to 10 to 11 hours, and even longer for the extra-cautious motorists.

Thousands of motorists use the Sandakan-Lahad Datu highway every day and the number can easily triple during festive seasons.

Many of them have shared their frustration on the various social media platforms.

The Sabah Works Ministry is not unaware of the problem.

When reached, Deputy Chief Minister III and State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the potholes are being repaired in stages.

“We are paying attention to the poor condition of Jalan Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu which has completed its design life.

“The bad condition is also contributed by the increasing traffic volume, and the road has to often carry heavily-loaded vehicles like lorries carrying oil palm fruit bunches,” he told Bernama.

Shahelmey said Jalan Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu is part of the Pan Borneo Highway project, which is ongoing.

“However, while waiting for the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway package, I have instructed the federal road maintenance concessionaire to carry out maintenance work in several areas along the Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu road to ensure the comfort and safety of road users.

“The maintenance work is being done,” he said.

On April 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a special announcement that the federal government will add a quarter billion ringgit to the RM750 million already budgeted for road repair and maintenance under Budget 2023.

The federal government understands the need to keep federal roads safe and comfortable for public use, he had said, adding that this refers specifically to potholes which are among the contributors to road accidents.

As for this writer, nothing makes a motorist happier than being able to enjoy a smooth cruise on the road without having to worry about anything other than the speed limit.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency