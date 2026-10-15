A.P. Moller Capital agrees to acquire Portek International from Mitsui & Co.

A.P. Moller Capital has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Singapore-based Portek International from Mitsui & Co.

Portek is a feeder terminal operator with interests in seven port terminals across Algeria, Gabon, Indonesia, Latvia, Malta and Vietnam, alongside port engineering activities.

Portek employs approximately 1,400 people and its multi-activity port terminals handle around seven million tonnes of bulk cargo, 700,000 containers and around 90,000 vehicles each year.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A.P. Moller Capital has signed an agreement, through its A.P. Moller Capital – Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (“EMIF II”) to acquire 100% of Portek International Pte. Ltd. (“Portek”) from Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”).

Portek is a Singapore-based cargo ports operator and engineering business with interests in seven port terminals across Africa, Asia and Europe. Founded in 1988, Portek operates a geographically diversified portfolio of multipurpose terminals serving local and international trade flows.

Its terminal interests span Algeria, Gabon, Indonesia, Latvia, Malta and Vietnam. Portek also provides port engineering and operations and maintenance services, principally from Singapore and Indonesia and employs approximately 1,400 people across its operations and headquarters. Its terminals handle around seven million tonnes of bulk cargo, 700,000 containers and around 90,000 vehicles each year.

The acquisition is aligned with A.P. Moller Capital’s focus on transportation and logistics infrastructure and builds on its experience across the ports sub-sector. Following completion, A.P. Moller Capital intends to work closely with Portek’s local operating teams to build on the company’s existing capabilities and support its next phase of development, focusing on operational performance, governance, safety, capital discipline and environmental performance, including emissions-reduction planning.

Semih Gökmen, Partner at A.P. Moller Capital, said: “Portek is a strong fit with our investment strategy and active owner philosophy. It is an established business with a diversified portfolio of port operations serving important trade flows across three continents, supported by experienced local operating teams. Our domain expertise across ports and logistics gives us a strong foundation from which to work with the Portek team, build on the company’s existing capabilities and support its next phase of development. We’d also like to recognise Mitsui & Co.’s stewardship of Portek, as the business has developed over recent years.”

Kim Thagaard Pedersen, Director at A.P. Moller Capital, added: “Portek is a differentiated ports platform with established positions across its markets. We see significant potential to build on its existing capabilities and, working closely with the management and local operating teams, to support its continued development.”

The Portek portfolio complements A.P. Moller Capital’s investments in Philippines-based AC Logistics and Spain and Latin America’s Bergé Logistics, plus recent signed agreements to acquire majority stakes in Globex Investissement and Euroports.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory and other third-party approvals.

For further information

A.P Moller Capital Media contacts:

John Thompson; +44 7951 060859

Jonathan Churchill; +44 7780 501171

About A.P. Moller Capital

A.P. Moller Capital is a global institutional fund manager focused on scaling critical infrastructure needs, particularly in transportation, logistics and energy transition. A.P. Moller Capital invests in and develops businesses that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in its markets of operations, while striving to deliver consistent and attractive investment returns to its investors. A.P. Moller Capital P/S, part of A.P. Moller Group, is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

A.P. Moller Capital – Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II K/S is governed and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as an Alternative Investment Fund.

www.apmollercapital.com

About Portek International

Portek International is a Singapore-based port terminal operator and engineering business founded in 1988. It has interests in seven terminals across Algeria, Gabon, Indonesia, Latvia, Malta and Vietnam, and provides port engineering and operations and maintenance services. The group employs approximately 1,400 people across its operations and headquarters.

www.portek.com

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries. The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders. Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and providing infrastructure; promoting a global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition.

Visit https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/ for more information.

[email protected]

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