﻿98% of fully vaxxed PNP personnel now with booster shots

The Philippine National Police (PNP) raised to 98.45 percent its booster vaccine rate as of Sunday.

In its latest Covid-19 tracker, the PNP said 220,132 out of 223,588 fully vaccinated personnel already have the added protection against Covid-19.

Overall, 99.60 percent of the 224,483-strong police force is already vaccinated.

A total of 239 (0.11 percent) are waiting for their second shots while 656 personnel (0.29 percent) remained unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 case was recorded Sunday, leaving the number of active infections to just one.

The PNP Health Office data showed 48,863 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic two years ago, 48,733 recovered, and 129 died.

The government began the rollout of second booster shots for the immunocompromised on April 25, with 6,702 availing as of Saturday, according to the National Vaccination Operations Center.

Overall, 67.8 million Filipinos have the complete primary series of Covid-19 jabs but only 13.2 million of them have first booster shots.