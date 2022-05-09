﻿8 nabbed as scuffle ensues between N. Ecija poll rivals’ camps

Eight people, including a police officer, were arrested Sunday night following a tension that broke between security personnel of two mayoral candidates in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija.

In a report to Brig. General Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of Police Regional Office-Central Luzon on Monday, arrested were security personnel of incumbent Mayor Arvin Salonga and mayoral candidate Agripino Javier – Benedicto Figueroa, Rances John Lozada, Jerick Santos, Herbert Bundalian, Gerry Vincent Vicente, Arturo Garcia, Arnold Labugin, and Cpl. Edgardo Nitoliano, assigned at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3.

Baccay said based on the investigation, the personnel of the San Antonio town police were patrolling in Barangay San Francisco around 9 p.m. when they chanced upon the two groups having an altercation, which ensued when a vehicle owned by the camp of Javier collided with one of the seven-convoy vehicle of Salonga.

“An altercation took place and other armed men suddenly appeared from nowhere but our authorities were quick to respond and arrested them,” he said in a statement.

Seized from the persons were various firearms and ammunition, three hand-held radios, six bulletproof vests and assorted IDs.

The group will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition in relation to Section 261 (q) of Batasan Pambansa No. 881 (Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines) and reckless imprudence resulting in damage of property.

Source: Philippines News Agency