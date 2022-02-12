﻿8.5K centenarians benefit from P100-K cash gift

More than 8,500 centenarians have received the PHP100,000 cash incentive since its implementation in 2016.

Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarians Act of 2016, celebrates the longevity of centenarians with the cash gift, even if they are residing abroad.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) data shared on Friday showed 8,568 centenarians have benefited from the law.

A total of 2,739 centenarians received the gift in 2016, while 940 got it in 2017. Benefiting from the cash incentive in 2018 were 1,509 centenarians, along with 1,090 in 2019, and 985 in 2020. Last year, 1,305 centenarians enjoyed it.

“Centenarians, rich or poor, residing in the country or abroad, are entitled to receive a PHP100,000 centenarian gift,” the DSWD said in a statement, clarifying misinformation that the law is only for the indigent.

Apart from the financial grant and other incentives provided by local government units, the recipients also receive a Letter of Felicitation from the President.

In January, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 10647 with 193 affirmative votes and zero negative votes and abstentions to amend the law and award PHP1 million instead to a centenarian.

The bill also provides that Filipinos who reach 80 years, 85 years, 90 years, and 95 years shall receive PHP25,000 each and a letter of felicitation.

“For the Filipino nation, the cash gift is an expression of gratitude and a gesture of respect for the centenarians’ contributions to the development of the country,” the DSWD said.

