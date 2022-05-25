767 cops conferred Order of Lapu-Lapu for liberation of Marawi

A total of 767 cops who helped in the liberation of Marawi City during the siege in 2017 were conferred Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi on Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. presented the award to the police officers in a ceremony at Camp Crame on Monday for their roles in the Marawi siege in recognition of their sacrifice and service.

“These awardees especially those who came from Marawi City really sacrificed themselves even in the risk of leaving their families just to protect our country," Danao said.

“Kung makikita ninyo ang award, pulang-pula, ibig sabihin ay hindi lang ordinaryong sakripisyo ang ginawa ng ating mga men in uniform kundi talagang buwis buhay ang kanilang ibinigay (The award is color red, which means that this is no ordinary sacrifice by our men in uniform. They risked their lives),” he added.

A total of 819 PNP personnel were chosen as recipients of the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi. The 52 received their awards in 2017.

Established in 2017, the Order of Lapu-Lapu, particularly the Rank of Kamagi, is conferred by the President of the Philippines in recognition of the exemplary service rendered by officials and personnel of the government and private individuals. The recognition is given to those who actively participated in and contributed to an activity relating to a campaign or advocacy of the President and the Philippine government.

Source: Philippine News Agency