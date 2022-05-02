﻿6ID deploys 400 recruits as peacekeepers in C. Mindanao

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division here started Monday the deployment of 422 newly-enlisted soldiers to different battalions in Central Mindanao.

This came after the closing ceremonies for Candidate Soldier Course (CSC) Classes 673, 674, and 675 were held amid drizzles Sunday at the 6th Division Training School, Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Army’s 6ID commander, said the recruits will be deployed to help the Army’s peace advocacy and programs throughout its area of operation.

“I expect you to be sturdy, hardworking, and passionate. Remember that we are banking on your capacity to deliver results that will impact the mission of this command and the Philippine Army,” Uy, also the commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said in a statement Monday.

“Prove yourself worthy of the knowledge and skills imparted to you. Learn to also love your profession and always give your best,” Uy added.

The three groups of candidate soldiers have undergone four-month rigorous training.

They will be deployed in Army units within the area of operation of the 6th ID that includes the provinces of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, part of North Cotabato, part of Lanao del Sur, and part of Sarangani.

