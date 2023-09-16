63 PANORAMA BUSES SET TO OPERATE DURING VISIT MELAKA YEAR 2024

A total of 63 Panorama Melaka buses are expected to operate next year in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024) and to improve the quality and access to public transport in the state.

Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd general manager Rohazam Bakar said Panorama Melaka currently has 24 buses plying 17 routes in the state, while seven more new routes are expected to provide similar services.

"We plan to increase the number of Panorama Melaka buses next year and are waiting for the tender for the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme to be issued by the Public Land Transport Agency (APAD).

"With the increase in stage buses, we expect the frequency of service in certain areas and punctuality can be improved so that the people will opt for buses to move around, especially in the Melaka city area," he told reporters here today.

He said the additional Melaka Panorama buses would also be an effort to help reduce traffic congestion in tourist hotspots, especially in Banda Hilir.

He said that besides increasing the number of buses, Panorama Melaka is also moving towards a cashless payment system using debit cards or NFC cards for ticket payments, thus facilitating passengers as well as improving the quality of their services.

In the meantime, Rohazam said the ETA GPS Journey Planner application has also been launched to give users access to information related to bus service schedules, bus stops and routes around the state.

"Through the application, users can better plan their journey as they can get real-time updates for the routes of each bus," he said.

In addition, a bus-on-demand service known as Kumpool Kasturi is also available around the Melaka city area, within a radius of seven kilometres, to facilitate passenger movement, especially tourists, especially during the closure of several routes in conjunction with the Vehicle Free Zone in Banda Hilir every Saturday.

He said the bus, which can accommodate 16 passengers at any one time, will operate daily.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency