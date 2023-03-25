6 nabbed, PHP1.5-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga City

Authorities have arrested six people and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.5 million in separate anti-drug operations in this southern port city, officials said Saturday. The biggest drug haul involved the confiscation of PHP1.3 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of a suspect who is on the police's drug watch list, identified as Nasser Hapil-Hapil, 40, a resident of Hipolito Drive, Barangay San Roque here. Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police director, said Hapil-Hapil was arrested by joint police and military personnel in a buy-bust in Sitio Uwak, Barangay San Roque at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. 'He is classified as a high-value individual but definitely he works with a group or a syndicate involved in the illegal drug trade,' Lorenzo said. Seized from Hapil-Hapil were a sachet of suspected shabu as the buy-bust item, 201 grams of suspected shabu packed in three plastic sachets valued at PHP1,366,800, a sling bag, a cellular phone, and 79 PHP1,000 bills in boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 bill used as marked money. The next drug haul involved the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of about PHP102,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation launched by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Dorothy Joy Villoso, PDEA-Zamboanga City director, identified the arrested suspects as Nursemal Atara Alam, Alana Princess Tumanong Tambang, Samer Taib Villacora, and Jhon Paul Layunon Tumanong. Villoso said the four were arrested in an anti-drug operation in Purok 1, Barangay Sinunuc here at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday. She said seized from the suspects were 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 21 plastic sachets valued at PHP102,000, a bundle of 11 PHP1,000 bills in boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 bill used as marked money, and several pieces of non-drug evidence. 'One of the arrested suspects, Princess (Tambang) was previously arrested for the same offense,' Villoso said. 'Her mother was arrested for the same offense and is still detained at (the) Zamboanga City Jail while her husband was arrested a month ago by the police in an anti-drug operation.' Also arrested was Jainal Amping Adin, 34, who is classified as a street-level individual or a street drug peddler, Lorenzo said. He said Adin was arrested in a buy-bust at a nightclub along Governor Camins Avenue, Barangay Canelar, here at about 11:46 p.m. on Saturday. He said seized from Adin were about 5 grams of suspected shabu packed in four plastic sachets worth PHP34,000, a coin purse, and a PHP200 bill used as marked money. The suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency