5 nabbed, P2.5-M smuggled onions seized in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested five motorboat crewmen and seized more than PHP2.5 million worth of smuggled red onions in this southern port city, a police official said Monday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, city police director, said the illegal onion shipment was seized around 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the waters off Barangay Labuan here.

Lorenzo identified the suspects as Mark Dolotino, Rodolfo Suganat, 52; Aldisar Abdulmajid, 26; Samson Abdulmajid, 53; and Sadimar Abdulmajid, 20.

A team of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company and Bureau of Customs (BOC) was conducting a seaborne patrol when they spotted a motorboat marked Timzzan with five persons onboard.

When inspected, the motorboat was found to be loaded with 1,624 mesh bags of red onions worth PHP2,598,400.

Lorenzo said the cargo was withheld after the suspects failed to present pertinent documents.

He said they were informed by the motorboat crewmen that the onions came from India and were shipped to Zamboanga City via Tawi-Tawi province.

The contraband, motorboat and the suspects were turned over to the custody of BOC.

Source: Philippines News Agency