﻿4.7K agrarian reform beneficiaries in NegOcc get land titles

At least 4,754 farmer-beneficiaries in Negros Occidental received certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) during the distribution rites conducted by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Sipalay City on Tuesday.

The recipients, from 17 municipalities and cities, were awarded 4,729 hectares of agricultural lands with 8,259 CLOAs under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

DAR Secretary Bernie Cruz, who led the ceremony held at Kyla’s Event Hall in Barangay 2, said he hopes having land titles would be the start of a better life for the farmer-beneficiaries with assistance from DAR and the local government.

“To our agrarian reform beneficiaries, congratulations. It has been a long process. You waited long to receive your land titles. Our appeal is, don’t sell or pawn your titles so your children, the next generation can also benefit from it. Take good care and show love for the land given to you,” Cruz said in a mix of Cebuano and Tagalog.

Of the total land titles distributed, 3,034 hectares went to 2,830 ARBs in the southern part of the province, including the cities of Bago, Himamaylan, and Sipalay; and the towns of Binalbagan, Cauayan, Hinigaran, Ilog, Isabela, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, and Pontevedra.

Some 1,924 ARBs, who received 1,694 hectares, were from the north, including the cities of Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Talisay, Victorias, and the municipality of Toboso.

DAR-Western Visayas Regional Director Sheila Enciso said the ARBs, particularly those from Sipalay City who were greatly affected by Typhoon Odette last December, will be able to build their homes on the land awarded to them.

“Based on the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, we have to distribute the remaining lands especially to those affected by Typhoon Odette,” Enciso added.

Albino Bombio Jr., an ARB from Victorias City, said he had been working in a sugarcane farm since he was 15. Although they were treated well and paid fairly by the landowner, he was overjoyed when he learned that he will finally receive a land title.

“I’m proud to say that I’m an agrarian reform beneficiary. All my life I have lived and worked in the hacienda together with my family. Despite living a simple life, we also have dreams. Our biggest dream is to own a farmland that we can call our own. Now, I earn more and can better provide for my family’s needs,” he added.

Farmer-beneficiary Fausto Tabotabo of Barangay Maricalum, Sipalay City said his family lost their livelihood after Typhoon Odette hit southern Negros.

“I’m so thankful that Secretary Bernie Cruz came here to give us livelihood. With this small land, our family will be able to earn a living,” he added.

During the event, Sipalay City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, congratulated the ARBs for receiving land titles and reminded them to take good care of the awarded land.

Source: Philippines News Agency