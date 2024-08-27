39 Crew Members Saved As KD Pendekar Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object

KUALA LUMPUR, The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) Royal KD Pendekar vessel which suffered a major leak and flooding while carrying out an operational assignment about two nautical miles Southeast of Tanjung Penyusop, Johor completely submerged by 3.54 pm.

TLDM in a statement informed that the quick efforts of the maritime community had, however, managed to save all 39 crew members of the KD Pendekar before the ship was completely submerged and no injuries were reported.

‘They are now safe and housed at KD Sultan Ismail, Tanjung Pengelih, Johor,’ according to the statement.

The statement added that efforts to save the ship through salvage operations are still in the process of implementation, besides TLDM assets are also placed at the scene of the incident to monitor the current situation and the safety of the environment.

The public is also advised not to spread unverified information and the latest developments will be informed through TLDM’s official sources.

Earlier, TLDM in a statement informed that t

he leak was believed to have occurred when the ship, which was first commissioned in 1979, hit an unknown underwater object.

Following that, TLDM will set up a special investigation board as soon as possible to identify the cause of the incident.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency