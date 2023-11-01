39 Caraga LGUs cited for ‘child-friendly’ policies, programs

Thirty-nine local government units (LGUs) in Caraga Region were conferred with the Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG), the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region said. In a statement on Wednesday, the Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Task Force (RIMTF) and the Regional Committee for the Welfare of Children (RCWC) said the conferment of SCFLG was the result of the 2022 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA) conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on the implementation of LGUs of child-friendly programs and the establishment of measures promoting children's welfare. The CFLGA is an annual assessment of the performance of cities and municipalities in the country in the implementation of child-friendly policies, programs, projects and services. 'Thank you for your sustained support towards achieving our goal of a Child-Friendly Philippines: A Caring and Supportive Society for, by, and with the Children,' the joint announcement of the RIMTF and RCWC said. It said the region garnered a 53.4 percent passing rate during the CFLGA assessment conducted by the DILG. Of the 39 LGUs in the area, the municipality of Jabonga in Agusan del Norte got the highest passing rate at 97 percent. The other LGUs in Agusan del Norte conferred with SCFLG include Cabadbaran City, Nasipit, Tubay, Las Nieves, Santiago, Buenavista and Kitcharao. At least 11 LGUs from Agusan del Sur were also awarded with SCFLG, including Bayugan City, Trento, Prosperidad, Loreto, Talacogon, Rosario, La Paz, Sibagat, Esperanza, San Luis and Bunawan. The towns of San Jose, Cagdianao and Basilisa in Dinagat Islands were also conferred with the SCFLG, as well as Tandag City, Cagwait, Hinatuan, San Miguel, Cortes and Lianga in Surigao del Sur. Surigao City in Surigao del Norte was also an awardee of the SCFLG, including the towns of Bacuag, Tubod, Sison, Malimono, San Benito, Claver, Gigaquit, Mainit and Placer. This city was also conferred with SCFLG. In a separate statement, the city of Surigao said the conferment 'underscores the city's steadfast commitment to creating a supportive and nurturing environment for our children.'

Source: Philippines News Agency