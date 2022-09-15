35K indigent students in Central Luzon get aid from DSWD

About 34,925 indigent students in Region 3 (Central Luzon) have received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in four separate payout activities.

Based on data from the DSWD-3’s Policy and Plans Division, released on Thursday, the department served 3,911 and 8,969 student-beneficiaries in the first and second payouts, respectively, in the seven provinces of the region – Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

Subsequently, a total of 22,045 received educational aid in the third and fourth payouts on September 3 and 10.

A total of PHP126.9 million was allotted for educational assistance in the region.

Of the amount, PHP73.98 million was disbursed in the four payouts while the remaining PHP52.98 million will be distributed in the next two Saturdays.

Gloria Peralta, a resident of Barangay San Roque, Tarlac City, thanked the DSWD for the timely assistance.

“Mayroon na akong magagamit na pera para makabili ng gamit para sa pag-aaral ng aking bunso (I now have money to buy things for the studies of my youngest child),” she said in a social media post.

Maria Valdez, 45, a solo parent from Dinalungan, Aurora, was likewise happy and thankful for the cash aid given by the DSWD.

“Gagamitin ko po ang nakuha kong assistance para sa kagamitan para sa pag-aaral ng aking mga anak (I will use the assistance I received for the school supplies of my children),” she said.

Elementary school students received PHP1,000 each while those in high school got PHP2,000 each; those in senior high school, PHP3,000 each; and those taking college or vocational courses, PHP4,000 each.

The remaining schedules for the payouts will be on September 17 and 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency