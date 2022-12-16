31 Leyte farm tenants now new landowners

TACLOBAN CITY: At least 31 farm tenants, including former rebels in Calubian town, Leyte province have received their individual land titles as an early Christmas gift from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), making them owners of the land they have been tilling for decades.

In a statement on Friday, the DAR regional office here said Calubian municipal agrarian reform program officer Maximo Castañeda Jr. led the distribution of the 31 individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in a simple ceremony in Barangay Enage on Wednesday.

The CLOAs covered a combined area of 39.95 hectares, which forms part of the 58-hectare land owned by Caridad Engage, covered under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program’s (CARP’s) land acquisition and distribution component.

Among the beneficiaries was Romeo Cuizon, 67, a widower who received the maximum three hectares an ARB could avail. He started tilling the land when he was only 15 years old helping his tenant-father.

He will donate a 2,000-square-meter lot to build a hall for their association. Currently, the Enage Agrarian Reform Farmer Beneficiaries Association’s (EARFBA’s) center stands temporarily in a private lot.

Castañeda said 10 of the 31 beneficiaries are former rebels.

“Providing land to the landless gives these former rebels the opportunity to livelihood, which is DAR’s contribution to end local communist armed conflict, a whole-of-nation approach to address insurgency in our country,” Castañeda said.

Per Executive Order No. 4 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., payment of land amortizations by beneficiaries is suspended for one year

Source: Philippines News Agency