300 Laoag fishermen get fishing equipment to boost livelihood

LAOAG CITY: The provincial government on Thursday distributed fish aggregating devices called “payao” to about 300 fishers from the coastal villages of Metro Gabu in this city to help boost their livelihood.

Composed of three fisherfolk associations, the beneficiaries are from Barangays 34-A (Gabu Norte West), 34-B (Gabu Norte East), and 35 (Gabu Sur).

In his short speech, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said the payaos, which came from a dredging contractor, would make it easier for the fisherfolk to improve their catch.

A payao is made of big drums that serve as floaters with big ropes tied to a cemented anchor placed below the water to keep them steady. It also has coconut fronds attached to the ropes to host algae as food for the fish.

Small fish get attracted and feed on the algae, which, in turn, draws bigger fish to the area, providing opportunities for a bountiful catch.

The payao distribution forms part of the corporate social responsibility project of the He Sha Prime Sand and Gravel Aggregates Philippines, Inc., which has an ongoing dredging activity at the mouth of the Padsan River in Metro Gabu.

To make up for the three-year, large-scale dredging project, which has displaced some fishermen, the dredging contractor through the provincial government distributed the payao to sustain their livelihood.

Manotoc reassured that all the fisherfolk who would be affected by the river dredging project will be properly compensated.

“This is a win-win (project) for all of us. We will make sure that we will fulfill our obligation in this dredging operation,” he said in an earlier statemen

