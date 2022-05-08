﻿3 major campaign rallies in southern NCR peaceful: SPD

The Southern Police District (SPD) reported that the three campaign rallies under its jurisdiction on Saturday had no untoward incidents.

UniTeam, led by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, held its final miting de avance in Parañaque City where the SPD dispatched 1, 556 personnel — 1,093 from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and 463 from other agencies and allied forces.

At the Makati City central business district rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilinan, there were 1,139 personnel composed of 740 PNP personnel and 399 from the Joint Task Force, Bureau of Fire Protection, Metro Manila Development Authority, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, and Traffic Management Office.

In Taguig City, the team of senatorial candidate Alan Peter Cayetano and wife, mayoral hopeful Lani Cayetano, was secured by 705 cops and 275 other force multipliers.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, SPD director, lauded his men and the entire security team.

“To all the 3,726 PNP and augmented personnel from support units and allied forces that were deployed to ensure security in the three grand rallies in cities of Parañaque, Makati, and Taguig on the last day of the 90-day campaign trail yesterday, and to Team SPD and all members of the security team, thank you for your cooperation and perseverance. You have again proven your dedication to duty, country and to the Filipino people. I commend everyone for the splendid performance,” Macaraeg said in a statement on Sunday.

A Special Investigation Task Group was created to focus on the investigation of significant election-related incidents.

“Our task does not end there, because the transport of accountable election forms as well as the final sealing and testing of vote-counting machines continue [this weekend]. We will secure polling centers to achieve a zero election-related incidents,” Macaraeg said.

Source: Philippines News Agency