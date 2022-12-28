3 dead, 8.5K families displaced in Zamboanga due to floods

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Three persons died while 8,526 families have been displaced due to floods resulting from heavy downpours spawned by a shear line in Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Ivan Eric Salvador, Department of Social Welfare and Development-Region 9 information officer on Wednesday said at least 66 barangays were inundated in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay,

Salvador noted, however, that of the 8,526 total of displaced families, only 64 are staying in the evacuation centers.

“Most of the displaced families are staying with their relatives,” Salvador said, adding that there are currently 11 evacuation centers across the region.

A total of 671 houses were destroyed, he said, while 259 others were partially damaged in the entire region.

DSWD-9 has so far provided burial assistance to the families of the three victims who died and distributed some PHP841,595 worth of relief goods to 1,540 affected families, Salvador said.

In addition, the DSWD-9 has repositioned some 12,146 family food packs, 1,900 sleeping kits and 1,000 kitchen utensils in preparation for distribution as the need for more relief aid arises.

Salvador said quick response teams have been deployed for relief distribution as psychosocial support services are also provided to the affected families in evacuation centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency