23 human trafficking victims rescued in Agusan Norte

A total of 23 individuals, including four minors, who purportedly became victims of human trafficking were rescued by police operatives in Agusan del Norte on Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said members of the PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) also arrested three suspects during the rescue operation at a resort in Barangay Manapa in Buenavista town at around 7:30 p.m.

Based on the reports of WCPC director, Brig. Gen. Arcadio Jamora Jr., Azurin said the entrapment and rescue operation stemmed from information from a concerned citizen who reported the suspects are allegedly offering underaged victims for sex in exchange for money.

Upon receipt of said information, Azurin said the elements of Aleng Pulis PNP-WCPC-Mindanao Field Unit (WCPC-MFU) immediately conducted case build-up, validation, and surveillance that resulted in the positive identification of suspects and victims offered for exploitation.

The victims were immediately turned over to CSWDO-Butuan City for proper custody, assessment and evaluation.

Seized pieces of evidence in possession of the suspects were three units of cellphone marked money and IDs. They will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) and RA 7610.

“This successful operation against OSAEC is through the effort, cooperation and support of the community who helped us build the nation ensuring the safety of everyone through our MKK=K and KASIMBAYANAN Program. Sama-sama, tulong-tulong tayong susugpuin ang kriminalidad sa ating lipunan (Together, we will help each other to suppress crime in our society,” Azurin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency