23 Agusan Norte entrepreneurs to get P7-M SLP funding

BUTUAN CITY: At least 23 entrepreneurs in Agusan del Norte are set to receive financial support through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The PHP7 million financial aid will be utilized as start-up capitalization of the local entrepreneurs for their respective livelihood ventures and businesses. 'This project will benefit around 350 individuals who are directly working with the 23 local entrepreneurs,' Agusan del Norte 2nd District Rep. Dale Corvera, who helped facilitate the funding, said in a message to the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday. Each of the beneficiaries will receive a capitalization of PHP300,000 through a distribution activity to be conducted on April 5 at the Provincial Capitol in Butuan City. Corvera said the funding is part of the PHP37 million SLP appropriation facilitated by his office last year and with the support of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. The remaining PHP30 million is also slated to be releas ed to some 100 local enterprises and 1,600 of its members within the year. SLP aims to strengthen the value chain of the products of the farmers who are involved in the production of abaca, coconut, cassava, mango, rice, vegetables, commercial trees, and bamboo. Source: Philippines News Agency