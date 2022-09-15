200 Tandag residents get P3-M livelihood aid from DSWD

Two hundred residents of Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, received Thursday some PHP3 million in livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13).

In a statement, Mayor Roxanne Pimentel said the financial aid is a big help for the low-income residents who are affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Each of the beneficiaries received PHP15,000 cash assistance during the activity at the Telaje covered court.

“The financial aid will also help our small-scale informal businesses in recovering from economic losses triggered by the pandemic,” Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, the DSWD-13 said the release of the aid forms part of their Livelihood Assistance Grant Program.

“The PHP3 million was allotted for the eligible participants that will be used as seed capital fund to finance their livelihood activities affected by Covid-19,” the agency said.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel, who joined Thursday’s activity, thanked the DSWD for its continuing support to residents affected by the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency