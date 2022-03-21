﻿2 winners bag P147.5-M jackpots in separate draws Sunday

Two bettors bagged the jackpot prizes in two separate draws on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

In an advisory Monday, the PCSO said a bettor guessed the winning combinations 29-05-03-11-08-42 during Sunday night’s Ultra Lotto 6/58 with a total prize of PHP79,699,584.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Manila.

Another bettor from Legazpi City, Albay guessed the winning combination 09-04-06-17-12-02 in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw with a total prize of PHP67,803,235.

This is the fourth and fifth time this month that a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery.

Last March 14, a ticket sold in Negros Occidental won the PHP98-million jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 while on March 5, a lone bettor from Rizal bagged the PHP12.5-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw.

On March 2, a bettor who bought his ticket in Cavite bagged the PHP8.9-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

The bettors can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

The public is urged to keep on patronizing the agency’s products as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs.

Source: The Philippines News Agency