﻿2 police facilities completed under DPWH-PNP tie-up

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of two new projects inside Camp Julian Olivas here.

The two-story Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo building and the Regional Headquarters Support Unit building are under the DPWH-Philippine National Police (PNP) convergence program, according to a Facebook post on Friday.

DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineer Almer Miranda in a news release said the partnership is aimed at helping enhance the police camp’s operation and boost the morale of uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

“We recognize the fact that peace and order is vital for securing inclusive growth, thus, we need to have a safe and secure environment. Without security, our country will not be able to progress and remain stagnant in its economic, political, and social development, the reason why we are collaborating with the PNP in enhancing the capability of our country’s premier law-enforcement agency,” he said.

The construction of the two-story Regional Internal Affairs Service building will start this year, followed by a five-story quarters for non-commissioned officers, with an initial funding of PHP20 million and PHP60 million, respectively.

The projects will be under the Convergence and Special Support Program funded in the 2022 national budget and expected to be completed by 2023.

