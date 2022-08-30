2 passengers still missing after RoRo fire off Batangas

Two passengers of the MV Asia Philippines, a passenger roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel that went ablaze about 1 nautical mile southwest of Batangas Port on Friday, are still missing, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In an update on Saturday, the PCG said 47 passengers and all 38 crew members have been rescued as of 8 a.m.

As search and investigation continue, the PCG said there is a possibility the two may have already been rescued and went home but were not properly documented.

A joint team of the PCG, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and Special Operations Unit - Southern Tagalog have been deployed to the Batangas Anchorage in Bauan to investigate MV Asia Philippines and verify the status of the missing passengers.

An initial investigation of the vessel found that all 16 rolling cargoes aboard were undamaged and there were no traces of oil spill or oil sheen in the vessel’s vicinity.

The management of Starlite Ferries, Inc., which operates the RoRo, estimated that 16,000 liters of automotive diesel oil were stored in the fuel tank.

MV Asia Philippines departed from the Port of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro en route to Batangas Port at about 3 p.m. on Friday.

By 6 p.m., the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Batangas was radioed by the Vessel Traffic Management System - Batangas, informing them of a fire incident.

The CGS Batangas dispatched its Quick Response Team, Special Operations Group, and medical personnel with floating assets.

At about 7:30 p.m., 73 were reported rescued, including an injured 43-year-old woman who was sent to a hospital.

By 9 p.m., the ship fire was deemed “under control” and was reduced to 1 percent 47 minutes later.

“Vessel was reported listing or leaning approximately 10 degrees to Port, 2nd Deck with approximately 80 percent damage, 3rd Deck approximately 90 percent damage,” a PCG report said.

At about 10:20 p.m., Tug Boat Fortis towed the vessel, which arrived at the Batangas Anchorage at 10:45 p.m

Source: Philippines News Agency