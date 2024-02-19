2 NPA rebels surrender in Quezon town

CALAMBA CITY: Two communist rebels operating in forested areas around the town of General Nakar, Quezon abandoned their armed struggle and returned to the fold of the law over the weekend. Brig. Gen. Cerilo Balauro Jr., commander of the Philippine Army's 202 Brigade, and General Nakar Mayor Eliseo Ruzol announced on Monday that the two New People's Army (NPA) rebels surrendered in Barangay Umiray on Saturday, and turned over a cache of firearms to authorities. 'This is the result of the collective efforts of the village officials, local government unit of General Nakar, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in maintaining the peace and order in our country,' Balauro told reporters in Filipino. He said the unnamed rebel returnees will be temporarily accommodated at an undisclosed halfway house and will be provided security to ensure that their former comrades cannot harm them over their change of heart. Ruzol said they will try to address the supposed social inequities that l ed some people of his town to take up arms against the government. 'All the departments in our municipality will go to every barangay to bring services such as free birth certificates, free medicine and dental, distribution of crop seeds, and addressing problems in the real property taxes,' he said. Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Noel Wamil, 1st Infantry Battalion commander, appealed to village folk not to be duped into joining the NPA because rebellion carries serious legal consequences and puts their lives in extreme danger. He told Barangay Umiray residents that government troops will continue to patrol their environs to ensure that those using violence to perpetuate their ideology are kept from harming the town's peace-loving citizens. Source: Philippines News Agency