19 ex-rebels complete ALS studies in Agusan Norte

Nineteen former combatants of the communist New People's Army (NPA) have completed their Alternative Learning System (ALS) studies on Tuesday. Of the 19 former rebels (FRs), two were able to complete their elementary studies, while 17 others passed their high school education. In an interview Wednesday, 2nd Lt. Paoula Ledesma, 23rd Infantry Battalion civil-military operations officer, bared that five of the graduates are now soldiers of the Philippine Army while the other five are regular members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary (CAA). 'The ALS education of these FRs was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the 23IB, the Department of Education, and the Agusan del Norte provincial government,' Ledesma said. Governor Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante, who graced the graduation rites Tuesday, emphasized the significance of education and skills development to support the transition of the former rebels back to their families and communities. 'Education is important and age should not hinder an individual to acquire it. It is the only solution for us to get fair opportunities and achieve our dreams,' Amante was quoted as saying in the 23IB statement Wednesday. Among those who graduated was Deloy Talja, who surrendered to the 23IB last year and is now a regular CAA member. 'This is a great opportunity given to me by the government after I abandoned the NPA struggle,' Talja said in a phone interview Wednesday. He said his diploma has assured him to pursue higher education to ensure the future of his family.

Source: Philippines News Agency