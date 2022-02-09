﻿168 low-income Manila families transfer to ‘Tondominium’

A total of 168 families received their condominium units from the city government at Tondominium 1 along Vitas Street in Tondo, Manila on Monday.

The construction of Tondominium 1 and 2, one of the housing projects of the city government, started in June 2020.

Tondominium 2 is expected to be finished within the year.

Tondominium 1 is a 15-story property with 12 units per floor. Each unit has a floor area of 44 square meters and two bedrooms.

The residential units will be from the second to the 15th floors while the ground floor will have a daycare center, office, livelihood center, pump room, electrical room, and maintenance room.

The building has a floor area of 696 square meters per level and has a total floor area of 10,914 square meters.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso turned emotional during the inauguration and turnover ceremony, recalling his hardships as a young boy in Tondo’s slum area.

“Masaya ako para sa ating mga kababayan na mula sa malit na paraan ay nataas natin ang antas ng pamumuhay nila na ‘yung natitikman ng mayaman ay matitikman ng mahirap. ‘Yung equality ay unti unting nararamdaman ng ating mga kababayan (I am happy for our constituents as we are able to lift their standards of living and that they will get to experience what the rich people have. Equality is slowly being accomplished),” Domagoso said in his speech.

Units in the Baseco community housing project in Port Area have also been turned over while still under construction are the multi-story San Lazaro Residences in Sta. Cruz, San Sebastian Residences in Quiapo, Sta. Ana Residences in Sta. Ana, and Pedro Gil Residences in San Andres Bukid.

