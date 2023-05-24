1,565 OFFENSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS TAKEN DOWN – TEO

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with social media platform providers has taken down a total of 1,565 posts that violate the set community standards from 2022 until April this year.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said since the establishment of a special task force to deal with fake news and the 3Rs (race, religion and Royalty) on Dec 1, a total of 195 sensitive or provocative posts were detected and 80 per cent of them have already been taken down.

"Since the establishment of the task force, the MCMC has proactively carried out monitoring activities and has identified content that has the potential to be fake news," she said during the winding-up session of the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat here. today.

The Bill was then approved after being debated by four Members of Parliament from the government and the opposition.

Meanwhile, Teo said the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023 was to verify the collection of television programme fees by the department from March 15, 2001, to Feb 28, 2022, and so that it was more organised in accordance with the law.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency