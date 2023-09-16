155 JOHOR COUPLES MARRY IN MASS WEDDING ON MALAYSIA DAY

Two sisters and their partners were among 155 newlywed couples from all over Johor celebrated in a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) today.

Nurulainun Osman, 28, who works in a factory, said she did not expect to be selected because she was sure many people applied like them.

"I found out about this programme from TikTok. I am grateful, happy and lucky to be able to celebrate my wedding day not only with my sister, Nurulummi, but also the whole of Malaysia," she told reporters when met at the Danga Bay Convention Centre here.

Nurulummi, 37, said the programme was very helpful for young couples who could not afford to host their own wedding celebrations.

“Alhamdulillah, it helps us a lot, in terms of accommodation and feast, all fully covered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the mass wedding programme was an annual event organised by the state government through JAINJ to celebrate newlyweds in the state.

He said RM500,000 has been allocated this year to help reduce the cost of weddings for qualified brides and grooms.

The marriage solemnisation of the couples, aged between 17 and 42, were carried by about 50 ‘jurunikah’ (marriage officials) led by state Kadi Besar Halid Sono.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency