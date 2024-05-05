MADINAH, One hundred and fifty staff of Tabung Haji (TH) for the 1445H/2024 Hajj season who arrived in Madinah yesterday, were taken to perform outdoor pilgrimage activities to provide experiences that the pilgrims will go through later. The special activities, among other things, also aim to instill a sense of love for the Prophet Muhammad SAW and his companions in upholding the teachings of Islam. Among the historical and interesting places to visit is the Quba Mosque which is the first mosque built by the Prophet SAW and Uhud Hill, where the battle of Uhud took place between the Muslim army of Medina and the infidel army of Mecca in Syawal in the third year of the Hijrah. For TH's Holy Land Hajj guide, Khairul Anwar Hasan, the activities directly provided an opportunity for TH's staff to benefit from pilgrimage activities such as at the Quba Mosque. "TH wants to give exposure to the officers about the sirah Rasullah and the Quba Mosque, as it is very important in the history of Islam because it was th e first mosque built by the Prophet. "For this reason, Umrah and Hajj pilgrims will not miss the opportunity to perform sunat prayers at this mosque because those who perform sunat prayers at this mosque will receive umrah reward," he said when met while participating in the pilgrimage activity. The Quba Mosque, which is located about five kilometres from the southeast of the city of Medina, was built at the beginning of Islamic civilization on the 8th of Rabiul Awal in the year 1 Hijrah/622 AD on the land of a date garden and has undergone several renovations by the Saudi Arabian government. Meanwhile, during the pilgrimage to Uhud Hill, TH officers were also reminded to take lessons from the story of the Uhud battle that saw 70 Muslim fighters and their companions martyred for disobeying the Prophet's orders. "In this event, we can learn from the need to obey and obey the leader's instructions. We in this operation (TH) need to obey the leader so that the Hajj operation runs smoothly," he said. Source : BERNAMA News Agency