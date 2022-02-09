﻿13 NegOcc LGUs among possible election ‘areas of concern’

Thirteen cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental are being considered “areas of concern” in the May 9 national and local elections, according to data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Provincial Election Supervisor Roberto Salazar said on Monday these local government units (LGUs) were identified by the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“They already gave their recommendation to the Regional Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center,” he said in an interview.

Included are Don Salvador Benedicto, which is listed as an “area of concern”; Manapla, Silay City, Victorias City, Toboso, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, and Hinobaan as “areas of immediate concern”; and Candoni, Moises Padilla, and Escalante City as “areas of grave concern”.

Salazar said considering the Comelec has not yet issued a resolution related to the categorization of watchlist areas, there might still be changes in the list.

In 2019, Moises Padilla was placed under Comelec control on May 6, or a week before the polls, following the killing of two reelectionist councilors and a former councilor.

Initially, the central Negros town a was listed as an “area of grave concern”, with a history of poll-related incidents in the past two elections, intense political rivalry, and serious threats posed by the New People’s Army and other lawless elements.

Two days later, or on May 8, President Rodrigo Duterte himself visited Moises Padilla to preside over a security meeting with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza, and top police and military officials in Western Visayas.

Also in 2019, Escalante City was listed as an “area of immediate concern” after reelectionist councilor Bernardino Patigas Sr. was killed in a shooting incident about three weeks before the polls.

Source: Philippines News Agency