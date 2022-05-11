﻿13 colorum premium taxis impounded since March: LTFRB

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has apprehended 13 premium taxis since March due to their “colorum” operation of charging passengers with a fare per person instead of the approved meter-based rate.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LTFRB said these premium taxis were apprehended following complaints made by passengers.

This month alone, it said eight premium taxis were seized due to the said violation, including four who were apprehended on Tuesday.

“Lima naman ang nahuli sa magkakahiwalay na operasyon noong Marso at Abril (Five were apprehended again in separate operations in March and April),” the LTFRB said.

Out of the 13 impounded premium taxis, it said 12 were operated by G.V. Daraman Transport while one is being managed by SRRCA Araneta Transport Corp.

“Papatawan ng multa ng hanggang PHP200,000 ang mga operator ng naturang mga Premium Taxi at mananatiling naka-impound ang mga naturang sasakyan ng hanggang tatlong buwan matapos mabayaran ang multa, base sa (A fine of PHP200,000 will be imposed against the operator of these premium taxis and the vehicles will be impounded up to three months after payment, based on) Joint Administrative Order 2014-01,” the LTFRB said.

It said the erring operators may also have their certificate of public convenience (CPC) revoked.

It reminded the public to avoid colorum public utility vehicles (PUV) — vehicles that are operating without a license from the LTFRB — to avoid inconvenience and to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols.

Premium taxis were earlier introduced under the “Taxi Modernization Program” under the Department of Transportation’s Department Order 2019-007 and are supposed to charge a meter-based rate, the same as regular taxis.

These premium taxis are bigger than regular taxis, they are usually multipurpose vans, utility vans, or sports utility vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency