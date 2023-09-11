12MP: SABAH MINISTRIES, AGENCIES MUST GIVE FULL COOPERATION TO IMPLEMENT PROJECTS – HAJIJI

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has instructed all state ministries and agencies to extend their full cooperation to federal agencies implementing development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR).

He said cooperation from all state ministries and agencies is needed to ensure new projects earmarked under the MTR and all those under the 12MP in Sabah would be completed according to schedule.

“Sabah welcomes the Unity Government’s 12MP MTR, themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income’, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today.

“The state government is glad to note that the federal government continues to prioritise the development in Sabah through various projects and new initiatives in the middle part of the 12MP,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said Sabah is all set to ensure the long-term resilience of the energy industry through the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040, which will be launched soon.

When tabling the 12MP MTR, the prime minister said to ensure Sabah’s development, the federal government will transfer electricity regulatory powers to the state government, which is expected to be finalised by January next year.

Anwar said through the transfer of power, the Sabah government has the authority to regulate the supply of gas and electricity based on the interests of the state.

The project to build a renewable energy system and to upgrade the power supply grid at Gugusan Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu, costing RM195 million, will be implemented to improve the reliability of the electricity supply in the state. It will benefit the people in the area and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

The federal government will also implement more projects to repair dilapidated school buildings, and so far 43 projects are being implemented in Sabah.

To provide an equal healthcare system, a regional blood centre would be established in Sabah, while a public health laboratory and a food safety and quality laboratory will be built in Kuching, Sarawak.

Sabah and Sarawak will also benefit from the development of a sustainable and resilient transport and logistics infrastructure with the construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road II and the construction of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency