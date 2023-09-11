12MP: PUBLIC SERVICE SUPPORTS MALAYSIA MADANI ASPIRATIONS – MOHD ZUKI

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has assured that members of the public service will always improve service delivery to achieve the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR).

He said this is because the main driving force behind the implementation of 17 big bold measures in the 12MP MTR announced today is the public service.

"I am confident with the leadership of the Unity Government, the clear vision and mission can be a catalyst for the achievement of the targeted objectives," he said in a Facebook post.

The 12MP MTR tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a manifestation of the Unity Government in driving holistic development.

12MP MTR involves a new shift in the national development agenda in line with the framework of the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People supported by the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

Themed “Malaysia MADANI: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income”, the 12MP MTR is based on three main focus areas - strengthening sustainability, developing a prosperous society and progressing towards becoming a high-income nation.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency